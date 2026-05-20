Temperatures forecast to range between 43°C and 45°C
The UAE is expected to experience generally fair but dusty weather today, with temperatures rising slightly and active winds of up to 40 km/h stirring up dust and creating rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country remains under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.
Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds are expected to freshen at times, causing blowing dust across several areas, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 45°C in coastal and internal areas, while mountainous regions are expected to record highs between 29°C and 34°C.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become rough later in the day, while the Oman Sea will turn rough by evening after starting slight to moderate.
The NCM said dusty conditions and fluctuating temperatures would continue through the weekend, with another slight drop in temperatures expected on Thursday before rising again on Friday.