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UAE weather alert: Dusty conditions, 40km/h winds and rough seas expected through the week

Temperatures forecast to range between 43°C and 45°C

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE remains under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.
The UAE remains under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.
Gulf News Archive

The UAE is expected to experience generally fair but dusty weather today, with temperatures rising slightly and active winds of up to 40 km/h stirring up dust and creating rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country remains under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.

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Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds are expected to freshen at times, causing blowing dust across several areas, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 45°C in coastal and internal areas, while mountainous regions are expected to record highs between 29°C and 34°C.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become rough later in the day, while the Oman Sea will turn rough by evening after starting slight to moderate.

The NCM said dusty conditions and fluctuating temperatures would continue through the weekend, with another slight drop in temperatures expected on Thursday before rising again on Friday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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