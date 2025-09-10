GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather alert: Dense fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

Abu Dhabi Police advised drivers to follow the changing speed limits for their safety

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
3 MIN READ
Various areas across the UAE reported heavy fog on Wednesday morning, as unstable weather conditions especially affected Abu Dhabi.
Supplied

Dubai: Fog and low visibility have been reported in various parts of Abu Dhabi this morning, prompting warnings from both the Abu Dhabi Police and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent accidents.

Police and NCM warnings

Abu Dhabi Police have advised drivers to be careful due to reduced visibility and to follow the reduced speed limits that are posted on electronic information boards. The police issued a message on X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize the importance of following these changing speed limits for the safety of all road users.

The NCM has also issued a weather advisory, urging motorists to follow traffic regulations. The NCM noted that horizontal visibility might decrease further in some coastal and internal areas until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. This morning, fog was reported over Al Hamra (Al Dhafrah region) and Habshan, Liwa, Hamim, and Asab in Abu Dhabi.

Driving in fog: Essential safety tips

To ensure a safe commute, drivers should follow these key safety tips:

  • Stay to the right side of your lane to avoid any potential oncoming traffic.

  • Maintain a safe speed and use your car's fog lights.

  • Use your turn signals when needed to alert vehicles behind you.

  • Do not use high beams, as they can reflect off the fog and worsen visibility; instead, use your fog lights.

  • If you must stop, park your vehicle completely off the road, away from traffic, and turn on your hazard lights.

  • Reduce pressure on the accelerator and use the brakes carefully if required.

UAE weather forecast

Beyond the foggy conditions, the NCM's weather update indicates that conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy in general. Light to moderate winds, at a speed of 10-20 km/hr and reaching up to 30 km/hr at times, may cause blowing dust and sand, which is a particular concern for those with dust allergies.

Temperatures are expected to remain high, with highs in the country ranging from 43 to 48°C. Coastal areas will see average temperatures between 36 and 45°C, while mountainous regions will be cooler, with temperatures between 30 and 36°C.

Humidity will be high, ranging from 70 to 90 per cent in internal areas and 55 to 70 per cent in mountainous regions. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and into Thursday morning, particularly over coastal and internal areas. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
Related Topics:
UAEWeather forecast

