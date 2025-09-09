GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather alert: Whirlwind, heavy rain, and hail in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain; authorities advise caution

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
UAE weather alert: Whirlwind, heavy rain, and hail in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain; authorities advise caution

Dubai: Unstable weather is set to continue across the UAE, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warning of rain and cloud formations through Tuesday, September 9. Rain of varying intensities has already been recorded in several parts of the UAE. In response to the weather, the NCM has issued an orange and yellow alert for convective (rainy) cloud formations until 8 PM today.

Moderate to heavy rain was also reported with hail over Al Ain. Heavy rain was also reported in Sweihan. Video of a whirlwind kicking up dust in the internal part of Abu Dhabi went viral on social media on Tuesday evening. Motorists in the region were also advised to drive with caution and to follow safety measures.

Dusty skies and blowing dust reducing the horizontal visibility is said to continue until 8pm today, according to the alert. Instagram account, storm_ae also shared a video capturing rainfall on Abu Dhabi around 4 pm.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, September 9, 2025

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, there might be some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon. Humid by night and Thursday morning over some western areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during the daytime, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

