UAE weather alert: Whirlwind, heavy rain, and hail in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain; authorities advise caution

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, there might be some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon. Humid by night and Thursday morning over some western areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during the daytime, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.