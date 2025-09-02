Weather alert issued for fog in Abu Dhabi, slight decrease in temperatures across UAE says NCM

Authorities issued safety alert for motorists in Abu Dhabi, as visibility fell due to fog
Dubai: Dense fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi this morning. The Met Office issued red and yellow fog alerts across the emirate, warning that visibility will be poor on some roads in Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), foggy weather is expected in these areas till 8.30am today.
Dense fog was reported in Arjan, and Al Ghuwaifat (Al Dhafra region) this morning.
A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kms/hr, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”
Early morning temperatures across the country were around 32°C. The weather is expected to be warm today with maximum temperature in the country expected to reach around to 45°C today.
Temperature highs in coastal areas by afternoon will be between 35 and 42°C. In the internal areas, maximum temperatures will be between 41 to 45°C, and 30 to 36 °C in the mountainous regions.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy at times. Some low clouds will appear by morning Eastward with a probability of some convective cloud formation.
The NCM said: "Temperature tends to decrease slightly, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon."
Humidity will be high today, hitting 70-90 percent by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds, will cause blowing dust at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea, the NCM added.
