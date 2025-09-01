Dusty, foggy skies and cooler temps ahead: Here’s your UAE weather update for the week
Dubai: UAE residents experienced a sunny but dusty afternoon today, as winds picked up across parts of the country. Dense fog was also reported in Abu Dhabi earlier this morning, reducing visibility and prompting caution for early commuters.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the lowest temperature recorded this morning was a crisp 25.8°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah, at 4:45am.
Weather instability is being caused by surface and upper-level low-pressure systems extending from the south, along with the northward movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).
Moist air masses from the Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman are feeding into the country, combining with high daytime temperatures and the eastern mountains to trigger convective cloud formation.
The NCM has forecast unstable weather for much of the week, with falling temperatures, higher humidity, and chances of rain-bearing convective clouds forming over eastern and internal regions.
From Wednesday to Friday, some areas may also see thunderstorms, lightning and occasional hail. Dust and sand are expected in some regions due to strong winds.
Fair to partly cloudy with convective cloud formation possible in the east by afternoon. Cooler temps along the coast. Humid night and fog or mist possible inland. Winds: Southeast to Northwest, up to 35 km/h. Slight sea conditions.
Chance of rainfall from convective clouds in eastern and internal areas. Mist possible overnight in western regions. Winds may reach 45 km/h, kicking up dust and sand. Slight to moderate seas.
Similar conditions to Wednesday with a higher chance of rainfall in eastern and southern areas. Overnight humidity returns. Winds remain strong at times, with dust and sand. Seas slight to moderate.
Partly cloudy with possible rainfall in the east and south. Continued humidity overnight and into Saturday. Winds up to 40 km/h may stir dust. Seas remain slight.
Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, generally moderate but strengthening with cloud activity. Blowing dust and sand may reduce horizontal visibility in some areas. Seas will remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
