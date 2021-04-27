UAE residents can enjoy a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy in general, clouds will appear over the Eastern and Western areas, becoming convective by afternoon, and rather hot during daytime.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds especially over the sea causing blowing dust over exposed areas, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 44 °C. And, the lowest will be between 20 and 25 °C.