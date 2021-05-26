UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates today. It’s getting hotter and hazy in some areas.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general, becoming dusty over some areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Current temperature in Dubai is 45 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.