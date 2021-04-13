UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal areas and islands. Low clouds will appear Eastward by morning, may be convective by afternoon over mountains and Rather hot during daytime.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds and fresh at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust at times, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 39 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 and 42 °C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 22 °C.