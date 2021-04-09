It’s a good time to do some outdoor activities this weekend as we have a pleasant weather across the UAE.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it is fair to partly cloudy at times and some low clouds will appear over the mountains Eastward by afternoon, rather hot during daytime.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm AL Quwain. There is fog over Al Suyoh, Al Gharayen and University City, Maleha in Sharjah and Al Minhad, Nazwa in Dubai.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and slowly due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be light in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 and 41 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 20 °C.