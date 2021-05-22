Any plans of going outdoors this weekend? It’s a good time to head to the beach or park with family and friends as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times Eastward and Northward, but it is hot during daytime.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. There is fog over Al Hamra, Al Ruwais, Al Dhafra region, Dalma Island. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and slowly due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 41 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 22 and 27 °C.