Residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times with a chance of some convective clouds formation East and Southward by afternoon.”
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said, residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 49 °C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 30-34°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 41-45°C, and 35-39°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high in the UAE with 50-70 percent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 percent.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.