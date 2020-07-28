Residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “Partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast during the morning, with the chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas by afternoon, may be associated with some rainfall.”
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be 29-33°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day, carrying dust and sand.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 45-65 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-80 per cent.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.