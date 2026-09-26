Fair to partly cloudy skies continue, with eastern clouds developing from Monday afternoon
Abu Dhabi: Temperatures could reach 46°C in parts of the UAE on Saturday, with humid conditions expected to bring a chance of fog or mist overnight and into Sunday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Conditions will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate winds across the country.
The highest temperatures are expected in inland areas, where readings will range from 41°C to 46°C. Coastal areas and islands are forecast to reach between 36°C and 41°C, while temperatures in the mountains will range from 29°C to 35°C.
Humidity could reach 95 per cent in some coastal and inland areas, increasing the possibility of fog or mist late on Saturday and early Sunday.
Winds will generally blow at 10 to 20km/h, reaching 30km/h at times. The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain slight.
On Sunday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern parts of the country. Humidity will rise again overnight and into Monday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing another possibility of fog or mist.
Winds are forecast to remain light to moderate at 10 to 20km/h, reaching 30km/h, while both seas should remain slight.
The weather pattern is expected to become slightly more unsettled in eastern areas on Monday, when clouds could become convective during the afternoon. Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds could strengthen slightly, reaching 35km/h at times, although conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are still forecast to remain slight.
On Tuesday, fair to partly cloudy skies are expected, with clouds again appearing in the east. The recurring overnight humidity will bring another possibility of fog or mist by Wednesday morning.
Winds may reach 35km/h, while conditions in the Sea of Oman are forecast to become slight to moderate and could turn rough at times by late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and eastern cloud cover. Fog or mist could develop again overnight into Thursday over some coastal and inland areas.
The Arabian Gulf is expected to remain slight, while the Sea of Oman could be rough at times during the morning before easing to moderate or slight conditions later in the day.