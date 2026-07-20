NCM forecasts blowing dust, cooler coastal conditions and humid nights later this week
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to rise on Monday before easing gradually over the following days, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting partly cloudy to cloudy skies and light to moderate winds across much of the country.
Monday's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with temperatures increasing and south-easterly winds shifting north-westerly during the day.
Winds are expected to range between 10 and 25km/h, freshening at times to reach 35km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Daytime highs are forecast to reach 48C in Liwa, 45C in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, 44C in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ruwais and Al Sila, and 43C in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and Delma.
Temperatures are expected to peak at 40C in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, while the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa are forecast to record highs of 38C.
Conditions are expected to become slightly cooler on Tuesday, particularly along some coastal areas, as south-westerly to north-westerly winds strengthen, occasionally raising blowing dust.
Wind speeds are forecast to increase to 40km/h, while seas in the Arabian Gulf will become slight to moderate and rough at times in western waters.
A further slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and humid conditions developing overnight into Thursday morning across some coastal and inland areas.
North-westerly winds are expected to continue, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust, before lighter conditions return on Thursday, when fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast with seas remaining slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.