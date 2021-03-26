It will be a warm start to the weekend. While the weather will be mostly sunny in general across the country, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that internal and coastal parts of Abu Dhabi will see dusty weather during the daytime.
It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times Eastward and rather hot during daytime, the NCM said.
Today, the maximum temperatures in the country will hit 41°C in internal parts of Abu Dhabi. Coastal areas across the country will see temperature highs between 34–38°C. Maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country will between 37-41°C and in the mountains it will be at 23-28°C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 42°C in Al Ruwais (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.30pm.
Humidity will increase by night and on Monday, early morning. Relative Humidity is expected to reach 80-85 per cent in the coastal and internal areas today.
Light to moderate winds are expected throughout the day.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderately rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Hot and dusty weather is expected on Saturday, as well.