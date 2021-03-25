1 of 13
From a new menu, to an amazing family offer, here's your list of things to do in the UAE this weekend.
THE SELFISH BULL LAUNCHES A NEW MENU: On Bluewaters Island, tucked away under the vast height of the Ain Dubai, sits The Selfish Bull. Dubai’s self-proclaimed hidden gem has been busy cranking up the swank on their cuisine, cuts and interiors. Bringing a fresh new menu to the table, as well as a face-lift on their decor, the wood-fire grilled steak and seafood restaurant is ready to open its doors to serve the public the tastiest meats on the island. Keeping some old favourites and adding some new additions to the plate, The Selfish Bull’s new menu features a 1.3kg tomahawk that is meant to be shared, as well as other dishes like Tenderloin, Ribeye and NY Strip. There’s also the option to pair your steak with seafood like Canadian lobster, mud crab and jumbo prawns.
YOGA AT KOKO BAY ON FRIDAY MORNING: Start the day off right at Koko Bay, where the idyllic beachfront restaurant and bar on West Beach will be offering guests the opportunity to participate in a relaxing yoga and meditation session for Dh100 per person with 50% of the cost being donated to the Emirates Environmental Group. Following the workshop, guests can spend the morning revitalising by sipping on a range of healthy drinks from Koko Bay, like a refreshing coconut drink or a fresh blend of fruits and veggies, available at the Koko-Nut Cart.
LA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAUNCHES IN DUBAI: La Fabbrica Italiana is the UAE’s first focacceria that has opened its doors in the trendy and foodie neighbourhood of Wasl 51. With just three main menu items, the focacceria aims to translate fine dining onto a piece of fresh focaccia. The homegrown eatery is situated at Wasl 51 and welcomes customers to a space full of natural light and colourful fresh focaccia displayed throughout the counter. The minimalist interior is spaced out with wooden textures. Signature dishes include Italian favourites like Barese, Ligure and Trentina along with a sprinkle of adaptation to local flavours like Zaatar Man’ousheh. All flavours served are baked fresh daily. Focaccia is favoured by many for its non-bloating qualities. Fermenting during its three-day proofing instead of within the body allows people to indulge in its bread-like texture without negative digestive effects.
#PRICELESS PERFORMANCE VIRTUAL CONCERT: Mastercard announced its partnership with Anghami, to host an exclusive and Priceless live concert by the Lebanese pop singer Yara. Yara will be performing live on Friday, March 26 at 9.30pm UAE time and 7.30pm Lebanon time. Throughout the 60-minute show, Yara is set to bring Mastercard cardholders on a journey to discover her songs in different Arabic dialects including Lebanese, Egyptian, Arab Maghreb, and the dialect of the Gulf Region. The concert will be streamed through Anghami’s latest Live Concerts feature. This feature allows users to watch, interact, comment and clap in real-time. Users can tune in to watch Yara’s performance.
COVE BEACH LAUNCHES A NEW BREAKFAST: Cove Beach at Caesars Palace has launched an all-new CB Breakfast menu, available every day from 10am to 12pm. Treat yourself to breakfast at Two.0 before spending the rest of your day chilling by the pool. Menu items include homemade granola, CB pancakes, acai bowl, CB healthy salad, and a range of fresh juices, smoothies, and coffee. The a la carte breakfast is available from 10am to 12pm daily.
CHECK OUT THE NEW EL BARRIO CUBA AT BUNGALOW: It’s time to grab a Cuba Libre, tap your toes to the rumba rhythms, and lose yourself to the flavours and flair of the Caribbean, because The Bungalow is set to transform into El Barrio Cuba every Thursday night, from 8pm to 10pm. Tuck into a sharing platter of Cuban-themed food, including jerk wings, shrimp tempura, and Cuban steak sandwiches, and sip on unlimited Cuba Libres and other beverages, all for Dh99, as The Bungalow brings a Cuban neighbourhood to the shores of La Mer.
TAKE THE FAMILY TO FERRARI WORLD: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the World’s Leading Theme Park, is inviting guests this spring to enjoy two weeks of back-to-back thrills at the Family Zone Festival set to run from March 26 to April 10. Families will be able to enjoy exciting entertainment including live DJ and pop-up character dance shows at the Green Zone and take part in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Junior Champion Challenge by collecting four stamps – one for each ride they try at the Family Zone, to win a free mosaic craft session with beloved Benno. Little ones can also cruise around the park in Ferrari push carts while older kids can create a pole-position-painting in a fun-fueled painting class or use stickers to create their very own mosaic souvenir located at the Craft Zone in the Family Zone.
CHEF JOSÉ AVILLEZ COLLABS WITH HOUSE OF DIOR: The experience will see each course of the menu paired with the most favoured Christian Dior fragrances in the Gulf region: Gris Dior, Oud Rosewood, Oud Ispahan, Purple Oud, Ambre Nuit and the latest addition to the Maison, Tobacolor. Chef José Avillez worked closely with the Maison to bring out the notes of each scent in the six-course menu, blending unique flavours to create dishes such as ‘Burnt Avocado Cocktail and Algarve Prawns’ and ‘Braised Red Mullet Scented with Basil Jam’. The menu will be available from Thursday, March 25 to Thursday, April 1. The Maison Christian Dior x José Avillez Menu is available at Tasca exclusively for dinner and priced at Dh600 per person, food only, with the option of pairing for Dh350 per person.
GO TO PAROS FOR SATURDAY AT MAZI: Paros, the Mediterranean-inspired chic rooftop lounge and restaurant located on the 46th floor of the Taj hotel, invites guests to escape every Saturday with the launch of their new weekly concept. Mazi, meaning together in Greek, calls for sun-worshippers to unwind and relax with Mediterranean nibbles, refreshing cocktails and tropical house tunes while overlooking panoramic views of the Dubai skyline. Package start at Dh195 per person, Dh275 per person for house beverages and Dh325 for sparkling.
TAP HOUSE EARTH HOUR: In honour of Earth Hour, The Tap House on Club Vista Mare is back. All customers who dine at the venue on March 27 wearing green will receive the gift of a Sapling plant. The plant will be gifted to customers on arrival at the venue if they are dressed in green. The sapling plant plays an essential role in our ecosystem by supporting the increase of sustainable green patches in the UAE, protecting the UAE’s microclimate and providing a natural habitat for wildlife to thrive in. So, round up all the family and friends, don the colour green and enjoy tucking into a menu of tasty grub fresh from the gastropub’s kitchen, whilst knowing you are doing your bit for the environment.
LAST CHANCE TO TRY THE BRITISH PIE MENU AT NINE: This is homemade comfort food at its finest with classics such as our Shepard’s Pie, cooked with slow-braised pulled lamb shoulder and a layer of buttery mash on top, as well as Steak & Ale Pie complete with homemade flaky pastry. Those with a preference for poultry can feast on the Chicken & Tarragon Pie, baked with a light, crumbly shortcrust pastry along with tasty baby leeks and mash on the side. You can always choose from traditional meaty pies like Steak & Kidney Suet Pudding served with a rich beef sauce and caramelized onions, or try a veggie option such as the Potato & Blue Cheese Pie, using an incredible great British cheese ‘Northern Blue’ in a buttery shortcrust pastry served with broccoli puree. Top off the meal with some scrumptious, not-so-humble Apple & Cider Pie for two, just like nan used to make, and served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. The Nine Pie Menu is available until March 31, from 7pm onwards.
CAESARS PALACE’D ‘DADDYCATION’ OFFER: Caesars Palace Dubai is offering a ‘Daddycation’ package for dads to enjoy the gorgeous weather and for children to be kept on their toes in the fresh air instead of in front of a screen. For Dh1,000, dads and children can enjoy a staycation either a late breakfast or lunch or early dinner along with unlimited fresh juices, mocktails and infused water by the picturesque and serene Neptune Pool and Beach. Also available within the package is a one hour kayaking or paddle boarding experience and entry to sandcastle building competitions to bring out that inner creativity. There’s nothing quite like a day spent running around and having fun to tire out the little ones. The staycation is priced at Dh1,000 for one adult and two children under 12; Guests can book a private cabana for an additional Dh1,000 along with experiencing a mini camping experience over a fire pit for Dh500.
