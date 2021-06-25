Making weekend plans? Indoor activities might be better as the day is expected to be exremely sunny and hot.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy at times and hot during daytime. There is a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 30 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 49 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 15.15 UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly and Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.