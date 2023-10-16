Dubai: Motorists in Abu Dhabi are advised to drive slowly and carefully as the Met office has issued a fog alert in some parts of the capital.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi until 9.30am. Fog was reported over Tarfa, Owtaid, Habshan, Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region this morning.
Residents of Dubai and Sharjah can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over the Eastern Coast by morning, with a chance of some rain-bearing clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 35 and 40°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 33 to 37°C in the coastal areas and islands and 25 to 29°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 19.6°C in Damtha, Al Ain at 4.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 40.8°C in Hamim in Dhafra region at 2.45m.
It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands and 65-90 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Southeast to Northeast direction will be at a speed 10 – 20 reaching 30km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.