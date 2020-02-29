Fog in Dubai. Image Credit: Fermel Fuentes/Gulf News

UAE started Saturday morning with chilly weather and thick fog in many areas. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow alerts showing areas that will be affected by fog till 9am, warning of low visibility. The areas include central and eastern parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and a few other surrounding areas.

The NCM has said that while the weather in general, across the country, will be mostly sunny and "partly cloudy", a gradual increase in temperatures can be expected today and on Sunday. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 26-30°C in internal areas, 24-28 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 19-22 °C.

On Friday, the humidity across the country will be between 25-40 per cent going up to a maximum of 95 per cent in the coastal regions and internal areas of the country. The relative humidity across the country is expected to increase in the night and early Sunday morning resulting in "fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."

A light to moderate breeze can be expected, and the sea along UAE's coastline will be moderate to calm.

Weather in the coming week