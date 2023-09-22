UAE: Motorists in Abu Dhabi are advised to drive slowly and carefully as the Met office has issued a red fog alert in some parts of the capital. Residents of Dubai and Sharjah can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather today.
The weather bureau has issued a red fog alert in Abu Dhabi. Fog was reported over Habshan, Madinat Zayed towards Ghiyathi Road in Al Dhafra region, Ghantout, and Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi this morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 36°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 24.2°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 47°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands and in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime. Winds in the Southeast to Northwest direction will be at a speed 15 – 25 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.