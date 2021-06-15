UAE residents can expect sunny weather today. It is foggy in some parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility due to foggy conditions on the roads.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 48 °C in Hamim (al Dhafra area) at 15.30 UAE local time.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy Eastward and Northward, and dusty at times. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Northern areas.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in some parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. There is fog over Al Khatam, in Abu Dhabi, Sweihan, in Al Ain, Al Lisaili, in Dubai, Al Madam, Al Bataeh – Al Suyoh, in Sharjah, and patches of fog over Sharjah International Airport.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times Westward, causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.