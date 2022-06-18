Dubai: UAE residents can expect an increase in temperatures with dusty skies and winds on Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking dusty with some clouds over the eastern region by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah.
This morning, foggy conditions were reported in some parts of Dubai and Al Ain.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and early morning on Sunday over coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Temperatures are expected to gradually increase. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 48°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.