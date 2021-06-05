Dubai: Dense fog covered parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning, reducing visibility, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The days is expected to be extremely hot. According to the NCM, the maximum temperatures in the country reached 51°C in Al Ain yesterday.
The NCM, in its daily weather forecast, said: "The weather will be rather hot during daytime."
However, the eastern coast is expected to see partly cloudy skies due to low-lying and convective clouds, which are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere.
According to the NCM: "Fair to partly cloudy and low clouds appear over the East coast by morning, may be convective over the mountains by afternoon."
The maximum temperature in the country will cross 49°C again today. In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 40-45°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 44-49°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-38°C
Relative humidity is expected to hit 95 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country. High humidity will result in fog and mist formation at night and in the early morning hours on Sunday.
The country will be affected by light Southwesterly - Northwesterly winds at the speed of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.