Dubai: Hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. According to the National Center of Meteorology, the maximum temperatures in the country will hit 47°C on Saturday. However, the eastern coastal areas of the country will see partly cloudy weather towards afternoon.
According to the NCM: "Dusty to fair in general, low clouds appear over the East coast by morning and partly cloudy Eastward by afternoon. With an increase in temperatures."
In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 35-41°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 41-47°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-38°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Friday afternoon was 44.9°C in Mezyed (Al Ain) at 3:30pm.
Light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds through the day will cause blowing dust Northward."
Relative humidity is expected to hit 85-90 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country, especially by evening. The NCM said: "[The weather will be] humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward".
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.