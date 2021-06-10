1 of 8
THE EUROS KICK OFF: One of the most anticipated events of the weekend, the Euro 2020 takes place on Friday, June 11. The first match kicks off at 11pm and it is between Turkey and Italy. We have put together a comprehensive list of all the places to watch the Euros in Dubai, so make sure you check that out and enjoy cheering on your favourite team.
Image Credit: UEFA
2 of 8
NEON NIGHTS AT YAS WATERWORLD: Head down to Yas Waterworld for an ultimate after-dark experience, Neon Nights, which takes place every Friday until August 27. Watch the waterpark transform into a neon water wonderland with live entertainment and experience glow-in-the-dark slides, rides, and attractions during Neon Nights’ extended hours from 10am to 10pm.Splash in the dark and float around the UAE’s only Neon River, and those with a competitive spirit can join the Splash Squad in Amwaj Beach to play fun games inspired by the theme such as glow in the dark tic-tac-toe, Jenga, hula hoop, and life-size connect four. Tickets start from
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
MANDARIN ORIENTAL CELEBRATES GLOBAL WELLNESS DAY: In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai will host a series of complimentary events and activities on June 12 2021, bringing together some of Dubai’s most renowned home-grown wellness concepts, to create a day that promotes living well. Known for wellness innovation, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, will transform its raw MO Canvas space into a pop-up studio for the day, welcoming two pioneering, local fitness and wellness brands. Reform Athletica, a Dubai-based boutique fitness studio, will bring to the space their newest RA Signature Class, Microform, using the latest Lagree Microformer, combining cardio and strength with elements of the signature RA Method class. After the session, guests can cool off from their workout with an exclusive Wild & The Moon x MO Smoothie of homemade hazelnut mylk, banana, RAW Amazonia vanilla protein, chia seeds and homemade almond butter. The event is free, but requires registration.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
FROM DAN’S HOME TO #YOURLOCAL: Reform Social & Grill will host special chef Daniel Pickin for one-night-only on Thursday, June 10.v Dan’s Home Food will take over Reform Social & Grill’s kitchen where he’ll serve up his best-selling takeaway dishes. His famous pasties and pies will be on the menu and at Dh280 per person, guests can tuck into three courses and two bevvies, from 7pm. Creating every pasty and pie by hand, Dan focuses on quality and flavours. Held in Reform Social & Grill’s airconditioned summer garden, you can ease into the weekend with British tracks on repeat, pies and pints aplenty. Booking is highly recommended.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
CHECK OUT THE MASQUERADE BRUNCH AT PENTHOUSE: The Thursday evening brunch is relaunching at The Penthouse in Five, The Palm. Enjoy unlimited beverages, delicious food from a new menu, a great atmosphere in a newly revamped jungle style restaurant and views of the Marina skyline, as the in house DJ takes things up a notch, ensuring the weekend starts on a high. Between 7pm & 10pm every Thursday, guests can enjoy unlimited house beverages and Japanese inspired food for Dh250 (ladies) and Dh350 (gents), in the newly redecorated venue. Dishes on the new menu include starters such as; salmon and seabass sashimi, prawn tempura and beef sliders. Mains include; grilled salmon with wok-fried teriyaki vegetables, Karai baby chicken with grilled vegetables and a special Chef’s selection of sushi.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
TRY THE NEW PLANT-BASED MENU AT TGI FRIDAYS: Your feel-good Fridays are about to get a whole lot greener with the launch of TGI Fridays first-ever vegetarian menu. The casual American dining restaurant will be serving signature dishes for vegetarians just in time for the summer. The ‘No Meat? No Problem’ menu features 13 new dishes including appetizers such as Buffalo Broccoli Bites, Beetroot Bean Sliders and the Signature Potato Twisters with a spicy queso sauce. Tasty mains like the Sizzling Veggie Fajita, have been reworked into a grilled veggie fiesta with all the works, the Beetroot Bean Burger, and the Yucatan Superfood Salad, a new salad topped up with superfoods, mixed greens, tostadas, cilantro lime vinaigrette and sriracha aioli. Dine-in or order online.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 8
KABAYAN NIGHT IS BACK AT LAGUNA WATERPARK: Calling all Kabayans! Gather and celebrate one of the most anticipated days of the year, Philippines Independence Day, at Laguna Waterpark as ‘Kabayan Night’ makes a comeback with an unmissable deal. On June 12, from 4pm to 9pm, entry tickets will be slashed to Dh50. Boasting a lazy river, a host of thrilling slides, a dedicated surf zone featuring the region’s only WaveOz 180 FlowRider and a comprehensive kids' zone, this is one heavily discounted weekend event that’s not to be missed.
Image Credit:
8 of 8
FARZI CAFE: Farzi Café have introduced an all you can eat breakfast in addition to their existing à la carte breakfast menu. Feasting until you are full, breakfast goers can build their own breakfast choosing from eggs of any style, chicken sausages, superb sautéed mushrooms, guacamole and crispy potato wedges. As well as seasonal fruits and mini muesli bowls. Or if you have a sweet tooth can try the fluffy brioche French toast and golden pancakes piled with a selection of toppings. Wash the meal down with Farzi’s favourite healthy juice blends and smoothies from the à la carte including 13 fresh juice blends and smoothies all freshly squeezed to order with no preservatives or additives and containing an immune-boosting superfood for maximum health benefits. Enjoy Farzi Café’s “All You Can Eat” breakfast menu for Dh59 per person Friday and Saturday at Farzi Café Mall of the Emirates from 10am to 12pm.
Image Credit: Supplied