Dubai: Hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. According to the National Center of Meteorology, the maximum temperatures in the country will hit 45°C today. However, the eastern coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be sunny in general, dusty at times during daytime and partly cloudy Eastward."
The NCM also issued yellow alerts for fog and reduced visibility in some parts of Abu Dhabi, till 8am.
In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 36-40°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 40-45°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-38°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Friday afternoon was 45.6°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 4pm.
Light to moderate winds during daytime causing blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to Moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times Westward, causing blowing dust and sand."
Relative humidity is expected to hit 85-90 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country, especially by evening.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.