Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be mostly sunny across the UAE. It will be rather hot and dusty during the day time.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 48.6°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafrah) at 3:45pm.
Temperature highs in the coastal areas for the country will be between 40-45°C, today. In the internal areas temperatures are expected to reach 44 - 48°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15- 25, reaching 35 km/hr.” Drivers have been warned to be careful on the roads as dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation over some eastern internal and northern coastal areas.
Humidity will be moderate at 50-70 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.