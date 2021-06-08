Working from home and staying indoors will not only protect you against COVID-19, but also from the current weather in the UAE. Temperatures in the country will soar to 46 degrees Celsius today. If you have to step outside, don't forget an umbrella to protect yourself from the sun. Maximum temperature hit 49.1 °C on Monday afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be sunny in general, and low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning with a chance of convective clouds formation, maybe associated with rainfall.
It is going to be hot during daytime and it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of mist formation over some Northern areas. Relative humidity in internal and coastal regions of the country will hit 90 per cent today. This will increase the chance of fog or mist by morning over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times Westward, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate becoming rough at times Westward by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.