Residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) some parts of the country will have partly cloudy skies, at times.
The weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times over some Northern and Eastern areas by night, with a gradual increase in temperatures,” NCM’s daily weather forecast said.
Today, maximum temperatures are expected to be between 37 and 42°C, and lowest temperatures will be between 16-21°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-39°C, and 23-29°C in the mountainous regions.
Residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr.
Relative humidity will be at 60-80 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.