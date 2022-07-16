Dubai: UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions in the eastern parts of the country on Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy in general during the daytime. Some clouds appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon over the mountains.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 45 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-48°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 24-28°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 65-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.