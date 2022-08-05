Dubai: Residents of some parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain city and Ajman experienced rainy weather on Friday and social media users shared clips of the showers online.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Rainy convective clouds formed in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region and Dubai – Al Ain Road, and heavy showers were reported.
The NCM issued yellow, amber and red alerts in some internal and souther parts of the UAE due to the clouds. Abu Dhabi Police shared a warned for motorists due to the rainy conditions in Al Ain.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week, at least until Tuesday, especially in the eastern region of the UAE.
Temperatures are expected to Increase slightly, being in the high 30s on average and maximum temperatures are expected to be between 43°C - 47°C
Dusty conditions due to strong winds were also reported in some parts of the country. Hazy skies are also expected throughout the week.