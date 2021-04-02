Have plans this weekend? Going for family outing at the park or on the beach? Be ready with your sunscreen protection as it is going to be sunny across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. It is rather hot during daytime, and humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas.
There is a chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility and lacked at times over some eastern internal and coastal areas.
The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain. There is fog over Al Minhad, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road in Abu Dhabi-Dubai, and Sweihan in Al Ain.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads during foggy weather.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly winds becoming Northwesterly, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 34 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34 and 41 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 20 °C.