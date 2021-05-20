Dubai: If you are planning to stay out late, enjoying your Thursday night, be careful on the roads as foggy conditions are expected in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially in the eastern region like in Fujairah.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, especially during daytime. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C with mostly sunny skies.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 79 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out.
The humidity may cause fog formation at night and on Friday morning, over coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, so be careful if you are planning to drive at those times.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.