UAE motorists have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog once again covers some parts of Abu Dhabi.
The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 8am,” today.
In general, residents can expect sunny and partly cloudy weather across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “clear to partly cloudy and hazy at times and it’s going to be a rather hot day during the daytime.”
Low clouds will appear by morning over the Eastern coast, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, maybe extending to some internal areas.
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said, residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 45 km/hr.
Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as dust might also hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when heading outdoors.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-49°C in internal areas. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 60-80 per cent and 70-85 per cent in the coastal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.