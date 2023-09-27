Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty, sunny to partly cloudy weather on Wednesday across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 33°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 21.2°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 45°C in Saih Al Salem in Dubai at 2pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas with a chance of mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust. Winds in the Southeast to Northeast direction will be at a speed 15 – 25 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.