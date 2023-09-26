Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed an agreement with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) on Monday to boost collaboration ahead of COP28, scheduled at the Dubai Expo from November 30 to December 12.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA said the collaboration between DEWA and DMI will shed light on the gains and achievements in Dubai to accelerate sustainable development and raise awareness about the importance of achieving net-zero.
The two government bodies signed the agreement during the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF). DEWA is the sustainability partner of the event. The Forum, which kicked off on September 26, brings together over 3,000 attendees including media personalities, ministers and heads of leading local, Arab and international media organisations.
Al Tayer said the media is vital in highlighting DEWA’s contribution to accelerating sustainability and the transition to clean and renewable energy. This aligns with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.
“We look forward to enhancing collaboration and communication among national, regional, and global media institutions, especially during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, as we begin the countdown for the UAE to COP28. Through this forum, we aim to present reliable and responsible media content that ensures a more sustainable future for humanity,” added Al Tayer.
Initiatives
“Together, we aim to support a sustainable future and make a positive and purposeful impact on our nation and the world,” said Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media.
This partnership is part of several initiatives announced at AMF to enhance environment sustainability, to strengthen partnerships with government and private institutions on one hand and content creators on the other hand, to open new horizons of creativity and create job opportunities for creative youth in the service of sustainability, and to achieve the strategic goals of the state in the environmental field.
Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA and Abdulwahed Jumaa, CEO of Commercial Affairs and Partnerships Sector at Dubai Media, signed the agreement.