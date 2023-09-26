Dubai: UAE today launched a toolkit that provides 100 practical applications and use cases of generative Artificial Intelligence for UAE-based media and content creators.

The guidebook - ‘100 Practical Applications and Use Cases of Generative AI in Media’ - was launched by UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar bin Sultan AlOlama at the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum on Tuesday.

The guidebook addresses the transformative potential of generative AI and explains how various AI applications can be used to develop multiple forms of media content, including visual and written content, said the Minister.

The guidebook provides detailed use case scenarios of AI-based applications such as Humata, Spikes, Adobe Firefly, You Learn, and Captions.ai. It also provides tips on using ChatGPT to do scriptwriting, news aggregations, finding statistics, and the latest news.

Will AI replace reporters?

The media toolkit comes after the Ministry launched a similar guide for entrepreneurs in April this year. “In the two months since its launch, UAE entrepreneurs have increased the use of AI by 66 per cent in their businesses, and it has benefitted them,” said AlOlama.

AlOlama added that it is doubtful that AI would replace journalists. “Replacing is a very big word, and I do not think that would happen in the foreseeable future. The only way to sustainably use AI is with human oversight.”

He explained: “A human has to correct, oversee, and generate content. What it would do is replace traditional capabilities in media content creation. For example, it would remove the need for green screens.”

AlOlama also emphasised that AI systems are vital educational tools for self-improvement. “It is crucial to acknowledge that AI technologies are not flawless. However, when harnessed effectively, they can enhance mainstream content and contribute to improved learning experiences,” he added.

Arabic content

The Minister also said the UAE is keen to cultivate an authentic Arab and Emirati presence in content development using AI. The Arabic language, spoken by over 420 million people, ranks fifth in its prevalence worldwide. However, the limited availability of Arabic language resources and tools in software applications is an obstacle to programming development in the Arab world, as most software applications primarily support English and other foreign languages. “Our goal is for these technologies to be nurtured and trained within the UAE, leading to an increase in Arabic content,” he said.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President, Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of Dubai Press Club, said: “With the presence of generative artificial intelligence tools, we must align the Emirati and Arab media landscape with these technologies.”

She added that the alignment is crucial to changing the present and future of media, ensuring the UAE’s position at the forefront of soft power indicators and global media fields. “The new era created by generative artificial intelligence also underscores the importance of enhancing youth skills."