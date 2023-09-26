Dubai: The 21st Arab Media Forum opened in Dubai today in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.
Welcoming the gathering of over 3,000 media professionals, Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The Arab Media Forum has always been an influential event keeping pace with changes, technological or otherwise, and helping to shape the future of the media industry.”
She added that 10 years ago, when AMF was held and the audience was asked how many of those present owned cellphones, only a few raised their hands. “Today, if we ask the same question, everyone will raise their hands.”
The vice chairperson said 64 per cent of the population in Dubai uses smart phones and social media to source their news. Artificial Intelligence is part and parcel of the changing landscape of media, she added.
Mona Al Marri stressed on the responsibility of the media to move through this changing landscape, using new technologies and models to innovate rapidly and meet the needs of audiences.
The welcome address was followed by a discussion on ‘The Arabian Gulf’s Future Amidst Regional Conflict’ where Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC spoke on the need for economic integration between the six GCC states.
