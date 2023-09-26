Dubai: Dr Mohammed Ghanem Al Rumaihi was named the Media Personality of the Year at the Arab Media Forum 2023 in Dubai.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council honoured him on the opening day of the 21st edition of Arab Media Forum (AMF) on Tuesday at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.
Born in 1942, Dr Al Rumaihi is a writer, thinker, translator, and professor of sociology from Kuwait.
Sheikh Ahmed also honoured Dr Sawsan Al Abtah who won the Best Columnist Award, another prestigious category in the Arab Media Awards.
Dr Sawsan Al Abtah is a professor of Islamic civilisation at the Arabic Language Department at the Lebanese University in Beirut and writer for Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.
Several other winners of various categories of awards in the Arab media field were also honoured.
More to follow