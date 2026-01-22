Cloudy skies and light rain forecast for UAE
Dubai: Unsettled weather conditions are set to affect large parts of the UAE, with rough seas, falling temperatures and strong winds expected through Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with a high-pressure system from the west, is influencing conditions across the country, accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
Today, Weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over some coastal and northern areas. Temperatures are expected to drop further, while humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning.
Moderate to fresh north-westerly winds will prevail, strengthening at times, especially over the sea, where they may cause blowing dust and sand. Sea conditions are forecast to be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf, easing to moderate by night, while the Oman Sea will remain rough to moderate.
Looking ahead, Friday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions developing overnight into Saturday morning. Winds will shift to southeasterly and northeasterly directions, remaining light to moderate but freshening at times. Seas will become moderate to slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
By Saturday, cloud cover is expected to increase over the sea and parts of the coast and north, with a chance of light rainfall and a rise in temperatures. Similar conditions are forecast to continue into Sunday, when cloudier skies and a higher probability of rain are expected across coastal, northern and eastern areas.
On Monday, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with humid conditions at night and into Tuesday morning. The NCM warned of a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas. Sea conditions are expected to turn moderate to rough again in the Arabian Gulf.
