After yesterday's heavy downpour across the UAE, for those living in Abu Dhabi, the wet spell is not over yet. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), there will be more rain in parts of Abu Dhabi, today.
NCM has issued yellow and amber alerts due to convective cloud formation until 4pm on Sunday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), residents should expect mostly partly cloudy skies throughout the country. Cloudy conditions will persist, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall that could become heavy at times over certain areas, especially in the Eastern and Southern regions.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: "Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 30, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand."
Also, the temperature across the country may see a slight increase. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 to 30°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10 to 15°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23 to 27°C, and 22 to 26°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60 to 85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 45 to 80 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.