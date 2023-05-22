Dubai: UAE residents started the week waking up to cloudy skies and rain in some parts of the country on Monday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be dusty and partly cloudy at times with a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over some eastern, internal, and western areas.
This morning, rain was reported in parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderately calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea becoming rough at times due to cloud activity. The NCM has issued alerts due to the clouds over the sea.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 44°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 20°C. Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.