Dubai: The mountainous Hatta settlement of Dubai emirate is now recognised among the ‘50 Most Beautiful Small Towns in the World’, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, announced today.
In a tweet, he said the distinction comes from one of the globe’s leading travel magazines, Conde Nast Traveler, which has included Hatta in its list of the 50 towns. Sheikh Hamdan added that the recognition is a testament to the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for development, “which is not only focused on turning Dubai into one of the world’s greatest cities but also developing the emirate’s countryside and transforming its towns into beautiful destinations”.
He thanked the Dubai Government teams that have worked diligently towards achieving Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to ensure the highest standards of excellence in Dubai.
Development projects
Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed, Hatta is undergoing massive transformative development projects in phases for a masterplan covering tourism, environment, economy, health and other sectors. The first phase of the development plan includes 14 projects and initiatives, while the second phase covers 22 projects.
The completed projects include an urban design guide for construction in Hatta’s unique mountainous landscape, apart from the Hatta Souq and Hatta Heritage Village, which is expected to benefit around 40 citizen families.
Upcoming projects include an all-season Hatta Beach featuring a variety of recreational amenities, services, and activities that cater to the diverse demands of visitors. Also planned are Hatta Waterfalls, hotels and health resorts and sustainable and innovative transport systems.