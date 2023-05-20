Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his twins Sheikha and Rashid on their birthday.
Sheikh Hamdan shared a video greeting that begins with a photo of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, holding his two grandchildren in his arms.
The remaining video shows a compilation of animated photographs of the two children with their father, Sheikh Hamdan.
Born in 2021, the twins have turned two this year.
Some of the pictures used in the video were shared previously by the Crown Prince of Dubai during his family vacations.
The video ends with the words: “Happy Birthday Sheikha and Rashid.”
In the caption, @faz3 also added a prayer in Arabic along with the names of his children.
Sheikh Hamdan, who has over 15.7 million followers on Instagram, often shares snapshots with his family on the media-sharing app.