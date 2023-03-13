Dubai: Overcast skies and hazy weather prevailed across the UAE on Monday. The Met Office has predicted scattered rainfall in different parts of the country including coastal areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, by afternoon.
Showers hit Abu Dhabi’s Dhafra area at around 9am on March 13.
An official from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) told Gulf News: “Cloudy conditions are prevailing across the UAE with drizzle and rainfall, especially in the north and east of the country [such as Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah]. The clouds appeared in UAE skies on Sunday night and such conditions are expected until Tuesday afternoon.”
A slight drop in temperatures is also expected on Monday, the official said.
“Due to the cloud cover over UAE, temperatures are expected to drop, gradually increasing as the clouds disappear as the week progresses,” the NCM representative added.
Maximum humidity across the country is expected to reach 80 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
Strong winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases, and the sea is expected to be rough at times.
NCM has warned drivers to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.