Dubai: Heading out for work? Don't forget your umbrella because there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall across many parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas of the country. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads during rainfall.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 31 and 36°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 29 to 34°C in the coastal areas and islands and 18 to 25°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 13.7°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 4.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 38.3°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds and fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust. Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate maybe rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.