Some trees fell down due to strong wind and rain at Silicon Oasis Image Credit: Lynton D’Souza/Gulf News reader

Dubai: Friday’s sudden and extreme weather change was due to a trough of low pressure from the UAE’s eastern region, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Heavy rain and hail lashed Dubai and other parts of the UAE in the afternoon taking many residents, who woke up to clear and sunny skies, by surprise.

Rain, hail and strong winds hit Al Aweer, while showers also affected nearby areas like Academic City, Silicon Oasis, Nad Al Sheba and Al Warqa’a.

A cloud of dust also blanketed these areas as north to north-easterly winds blew, reducing visibility, prompting Dubai Police to issue a weather warning to road users.

Motorists warned

“We request motorists to drive carefully and safely due to unstable weather conditions on SMBZR [Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road], Emirates Road, Al Warqa’a and Nad Al Sheba,” read a tweet from Dubai Police in the afternoon. “Blowing dust and dirt may cause poor visibility, drive carefully and have a safe journey,” the tweet added.

The weather bureau had warned of afternoon showers in its morning bulletin as a result of the weak trough at upper air levels in the east of the UAE.

Moderate to heavy rain was also reported in Al Madam in Sharjah, Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain, and Al Shuwaib in Al Ain.

Khor Fakkan, Raknah in Al Ain, Al Dhaid in Sharjah, and Dubai-Al Ain Road also received moderate showers.

Forecast for Saturday and Sunday

On Saturday, forecasters said some convective rainy clouds may again form over eastern and southern areas by the afternoon. Light to moderate south-easterly becoming north and north-easterly winds, freshening at times, could kick up dust and sand during the day with the cloud activity.

Sunday will be fair to cloudy although chances of convective clouds remain.