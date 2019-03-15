Rain and hazy conditions to persist until Monday in the country

Residents caught in the rain in Sharjah on Friday afternoon. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Hail and thundershowers greeted UAE residents on Friday morning in what many called ‘bed weather’ that’s perfect for the weekend although unstable weather is expected to persist until Monday.

The bout of bad weather affecting the country is an extension of a surface low pressure over most areas of the UAE and the Arab peninsula accompanied with an upper trough.

The amount of clouds increased by Thursday evening moving across the country by early morning Friday. The first downpour started in Al Rams and Shaam in Ras Al Khaimah at 3.26am.

Hail, rain with lightning and thunder, were recorded over areas in Dubai at 4.17am, then in Sharjah an hour and a half later. Ajman and Umm Al Quwain also received light rain by 4.21am.

More rain clouds moved in over the country and brought heavy rain over Masafi at 5.47am. Other parts of the country such as Fujairah to the east received showers Also west Ruwais, the Al Dhafra area and Al Mafra got heavy downpours with hail. Down south in Al Ain, residents received moderate rain.

The highest recorded rainfall between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday was at Al Shiweb, which got 3.6mm of rain, followed by Jumeirah with 3.2mm.

More scattered showers were recorded on Friday afternoon across the country.

Forecasters expect the skies to take a short break from dumping rain in the country on Saturday although it will be hazy and partly cloudy. Moderate to fresh Southeasterly to Easterly winds, will whip up dust and sand over exposed areas.

On Sunday, clouds will form again to bring thundershowers over coastal areas, including Dubai extending northward.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday as forecasters expect chances of rainfall and dusty conditions.