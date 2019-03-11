Temperatures remain low with highs in major emirates expected to be around 23 degrees

A young couple braves the cold weather in Dubai's Jumeirah beach. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: Mercury is set to stay low today with minimum recordings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi expected to be 17 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). NCM also forecasts a partly cloudy day ahead, followed by a cloudy night.

Liwa in Abu Dhabi is expected to record temperatures as low as 11 degrees today.

Relative humidity is expected to rise in some internal areas, with expected highs of around 85 per cent in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. In the morning, around 6.45am, there were reports of fog formation over Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra area.

Light to moderate winds are expected today.

The NCM explained that over the next three days, temperatures will remain partly cloudy over some northern and eastern parts of the country, with a probability of some rainfall on Tuesday. Light to moderate northwesterly winds will affect various regions, bringing gales to a speed of 30-40 km/h.