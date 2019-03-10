Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, inaugurated Qasr Al Watan in the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Qasr Al Watan, or Palace of the Nation, is a new monument to cultural knowledge and communication between peoples of the world. The new cultural landmark is now open to the public to take a glimpse into the UAE’s rich cultural legacy and gain insight into the palace’s scientific, cultural and intellectual content.